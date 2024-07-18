Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 17. The menu will consist of mild curried carrot soup, herb rolls, salad, stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, sauteed summer squash, gravy, rolls, and hot fudge pudding cake with whipped cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, July 9, 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-six players

First: Beverly Blair, 823

Second: Lise Nickerson, 820

Third: Catherine Rolerson, 818

High hand: Doc Schilke, Joan Grondin, Jim Ferland, Catherine Rolerson, 24 (tie)

Low score: Nancy Schilke, 711

