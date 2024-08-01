Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 7. The menu will consist of fish chowder, cheesy zucchini biscuits, mango barley salad, quiche lorraine with bacon, and cottage pudding with lemon sauce.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, July 23, 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-four players

First: Joan Grondin and Gail Thayer, 836 (tie)

Second: Blanche Johnson and Nancy Perry, 821 (tie)

High hand: Joan Grondin, 24

Low score: Doc Schilke, 715

Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Twenty-four players

First: Joan Grondin, 834

Second: Duane Rolerson, 816

Third: Bob Gilman, 814

High hand: Pam Frenier, 24

Low score: John Downs, 725

