Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 4. The menu will consist of two lobster rolls, corn chowder, garlic bread, mussels, salad, corn on the cob, and blueberry cake with lemon sauce.
The cost for this meal only will be $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. This meal must be reserved and paid before Sept. 4. There are a few tickets still available.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230 and leave a callback number.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Twenty players
First: Pam Frenier, 845
Second: Stuart Wyman and Ron Bodge, 825 (tie)
High hand: Catherine Rolerson, Marj Pooler, and Duane Rolerson, 24 (tie)
Low score: Roger Downs, 702
Thursday, Aug. 22
Twenty-two players
First: Bob Gilman, 838
Second: Nancy Wright, 837
Third: Pam Frenier, 827
High hand: Ruth Gilbert, 21
Low score: Phil Hindahl, 751