Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 4. The menu will consist of two lobster rolls, corn chowder, garlic bread, mussels, salad, corn on the cob, and blueberry cake with lemon sauce.

The cost for this meal only will be $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. This meal must be reserved and paid before Sept. 4. There are a few tickets still available.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230 and leave a callback number.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Twenty players

First: Pam Frenier, 845

Second: Stuart Wyman and Ron Bodge, 825 (tie)

High hand: Catherine Rolerson, Marj Pooler, and Duane Rolerson, 24 (tie)

Low score: Roger Downs, 702

Thursday, Aug. 22

Twenty-two players

First: Bob Gilman, 838

Second: Nancy Wright, 837

Third: Pam Frenier, 827

High hand: Ruth Gilbert, 21

Low score: Phil Hindahl, 751

