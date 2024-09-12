The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 18. The menu will consist of carrot soup, biscuits, salad, chicken pot pie, and gingerbread with whipped cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for take-out at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Twenty-five players

First: Ruth Gilbert and Lise Nickerson, 837 (tie)

Second: Stuart Wyman and Nancy Whitney, 820 (tie)

High hand: Gail Thayer, Beverly Blair, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)

Low score: Jane Eaton, 729

Thursday, Sept. 5

Twenty-seven players

First: Larry Rines, 845

Second: Rita James, 826

Third: Catherine Rolerson, 820

High hand: Larry Rines, 22

Low score: Crystal Jones, 711


