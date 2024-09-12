Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 18. The menu will consist of carrot soup, biscuits, salad, chicken pot pie, and gingerbread with whipped cream.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for take-out at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Twenty-five players
First: Ruth Gilbert and Lise Nickerson, 837 (tie)
Second: Stuart Wyman and Nancy Whitney, 820 (tie)
High hand: Gail Thayer, Beverly Blair, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)
Low score: Jane Eaton, 729
Thursday, Sept. 5
Twenty-seven players
First: Larry Rines, 845
Second: Rita James, 826
Third: Catherine Rolerson, 820
High hand: Larry Rines, 22
Low score: Crystal Jones, 711