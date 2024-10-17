Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Twenty-four players
First: Marge Pooler, 845
Second: Pam Frenier, 833
Third: Mary Ellen Anderson, 828
High hand: Nancy Perry, 24
Low score: Gail Thayer, 628
Thursday, Oct. 10
Twenty-one players
First: Rita James, 847 (perfect score)
Second: Ron Bodge, 844
Third: Becky Mash, 827
High hand: Pam Frenier, Ron Bodge, and Nancy Wright, 24 (tie)
Low score: Joe Campbell and James Kip Kelsey, 737 (tie)