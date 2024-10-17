The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Twenty-four players

First: Marge Pooler, 845

Second: Pam Frenier, 833

Third: Mary Ellen Anderson, 828

High hand: Nancy Perry, 24

Low score: Gail Thayer, 628

Thursday, Oct. 10

Twenty-one players

First: Rita James, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Ron Bodge, 844

Third: Becky Mash, 827

High hand: Pam Frenier, Ron Bodge, and Nancy Wright, 24 (tie)

Low score: Joe Campbell and James Kip Kelsey, 737 (tie)


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^