Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Twenty-four players

First: Marge Pooler, 845

Second: Pam Frenier, 833

Third: Mary Ellen Anderson, 828

High hand: Nancy Perry, 24

Low score: Gail Thayer, 628

Thursday, Oct. 10

Twenty-one players

First: Rita James, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Ron Bodge, 844

Third: Becky Mash, 827

High hand: Pam Frenier, Ron Bodge, and Nancy Wright, 24 (tie)

Low score: Joe Campbell and James Kip Kelsey, 737 (tie)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

