Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Twenty-four players
First: Howard Nickerson, 833
Second: Pam Frenier, 826
Third: Roger Tappan, 819
High hand: Stuart Wyman, 24
Low score: James “Kip” Kelsey, 724
Thursday, Oct. 31
Twenty-five players
First: Ruth Gilbert, 847 (perfect score)
Second: Bob Gilman, 845
Third: Gail Thayer, 833
High hand: Gail Thayer, Larry Rines, and John Downs 24 (tie)
Low score: Phyllis Lee, 698