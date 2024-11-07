Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Twenty-four players

First: Howard Nickerson, 833

Second: Pam Frenier, 826

Third: Roger Tappan, 819

High hand: Stuart Wyman, 24

Low score: James “Kip” Kelsey, 724

Thursday, Oct. 31

Twenty-five players

First: Ruth Gilbert, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Bob Gilman, 845

Third: Gail Thayer, 833

High hand: Gail Thayer, Larry Rines, and John Downs 24 (tie)

Low score: Phyllis Lee, 698

