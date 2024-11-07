The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of pumpkin soup, salad, anadama rolls, baked beans, ham, coleslaw, and apple crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Twenty-four players

First: Howard Nickerson, 833

Second: Pam Frenier, 826

Third: Roger Tappan, 819

High hand: Stuart Wyman, 24

Low score: James “Kip” Kelsey, 724

Thursday, Oct. 31

Twenty-five players

First: Ruth Gilbert, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Bob Gilman, 845

Third: Gail Thayer, 833

High hand: Gail Thayer, Larry Rines, and John Downs 24 (tie)

Low score: Phyllis Lee, 698

 


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^