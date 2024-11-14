Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu will consist of cheese soup, herb rolls, salad, roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, peas, squash, and pumpkin cheesecake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Nineteen players

First: Stuart Wyman, 841

Second: Doc Schilke, 833

Third: Duane Rolerson, 820

High hand: Stuart Wyman and Becky Mash, 24 (tie)

Low score: Marge Pooler, 725

Thursday, Nov. 7

Nineteen players

First: Catherine Rolerson, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Rita James, 845

Third: Roger Downs, 819

High hand: Rita James, 24

Low score: Larry Rines, 691

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

