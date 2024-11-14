Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu will consist of cheese soup, herb rolls, salad, roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, peas, squash, and pumpkin cheesecake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Nineteen players
First: Stuart Wyman, 841
Second: Doc Schilke, 833
Third: Duane Rolerson, 820
High hand: Stuart Wyman and Becky Mash, 24 (tie)
Low score: Marge Pooler, 725
Thursday, Nov. 7
Nineteen players
First: Catherine Rolerson, 847 (perfect score)
Second: Rita James, 845
Third: Roger Downs, 819
High hand: Rita James, 24
Low score: Larry Rines, 691