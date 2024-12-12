Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 18. The menu will consist of Tuscan ribollita, anadama rolls, salad, roast pork, roasted potato wedges, roasted root vegetables, and apple pie a la mode.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Nineteen players
First: Ruth Gilbert, 836
Second: Gail Thayer, 825
Third: Roger Tappan and Nancy Perry, 821 (tie)
High hand: Rita James, 24
Low score: Marty Fox, 659
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Twenty-one players
First: Duane RoRoleson, 839
Second: Joanne Oliver, 834
Third: Stuart Wyman, 829
High hand: Pam Frenier, 24
Low score: Beverly Blair, 727
Thursday, Dec. 5
Fourteen players
First: John Downs, 829
Second: Duan Rolerson, 813
Third: Jessie McDougal, 801
High hand: Pam Frenier, 24
Low score: Liam McDougal, 694