Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 18. The menu will consist of Tuscan ribollita, anadama rolls, salad, roast pork, roasted potato wedges, roasted root vegetables, and apple pie a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Nineteen players

First: Ruth Gilbert, 836

Second: Gail Thayer, 825

Third: Roger Tappan and Nancy Perry, 821 (tie)

High hand: Rita James, 24

Low score: Marty Fox, 659

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Twenty-one players

First: Duane RoRoleson, 839

Second: Joanne Oliver, 834

Third: Stuart Wyman, 829

High hand: Pam Frenier, 24

Low score: Beverly Blair, 727

Thursday, Dec. 5

Fourteen players

First: John Downs, 829

Second: Duan Rolerson, 813

Third: Jessie McDougal, 801

High hand: Pam Frenier, 24

Low score: Liam McDougal, 694

