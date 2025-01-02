Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 8. The menu will consist of carrot soup, salad, herb bread, lemon chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, and cream puffs with chocolate sauce.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230..
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Five players, likely due to the 4-5 inches of snow
First: Nancy Wright
Second: Janet Lockhart
Third: Duane Rolerson
High hand: Ruth Gilbert, Janet Lockhart, and Catherine Rolerson, 20 (tie)
Low score: Ruth Gilbert
Thursday, Dec. 26
Fourteen players
First: Duane Rolerson, 841
Second: Ron Bodge, 831
Third: Roger Downs, 824
High hand, Phyllis Lee, Max Harvey, and Catherine Rolerson, 24
Low hand: Catherine Rolerson, 721