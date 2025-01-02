Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 8. The menu will consist of carrot soup, salad, herb bread, lemon chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, and cream puffs with chocolate sauce.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230..

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Five players, likely due to the 4-5 inches of snow

First: Nancy Wright

Second: Janet Lockhart

Third: Duane Rolerson

High hand: Ruth Gilbert, Janet Lockhart, and Catherine Rolerson, 20 (tie)

Low score: Ruth Gilbert

Thursday, Dec. 26

Fourteen players

First: Duane Rolerson, 841

Second: Ron Bodge, 831

Third: Roger Downs, 824

High hand, Phyllis Lee, Max Harvey, and Catherine Rolerson, 24

Low hand: Catherine Rolerson, 721

