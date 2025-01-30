Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 5. The meal will consist of lentil soup, salad, cornbread, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, and baked rice pudding.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Twenty-three players

First: Ron Bodge, 838

Second: Duane Rolerson, 824

Third: Beverly Blair, 817

High hand: Blanche Johnson and Larry Rines, 24 (tie)

Low score: Mary Ellen Anderson, 721

Thursday, Jan. 23

Twenty-one players

First: Joe Campbell, 830

Second: Marj Pooler, 826

Third: Roger Downs, 819

High hand: Marj Pooler and Phil Hindahl, 20 (tie)

Low hand: Pam Frenier, 746

