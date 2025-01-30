Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 5. The meal will consist of lentil soup, salad, cornbread, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, and baked rice pudding.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Twenty-three players
First: Ron Bodge, 838
Second: Duane Rolerson, 824
Third: Beverly Blair, 817
High hand: Blanche Johnson and Larry Rines, 24 (tie)
Low score: Mary Ellen Anderson, 721
Thursday, Jan. 23
Twenty-one players
First: Joe Campbell, 830
Second: Marj Pooler, 826
Third: Roger Downs, 819
High hand: Marj Pooler and Phil Hindahl, 20 (tie)
Low hand: Pam Frenier, 746