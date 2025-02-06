The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The meal will consist of minestrone soup, salad, garlic bread, chicken parmesan, linguini, and lemon gelatin cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeout meals should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Twenty-one players

First: Larry Rines, 842

Second: Howard Nickerson, 816

Third: Nancy Wright and Roger Tappan, 810 (tie)

High hand: Larry Rines and Rita James, 24 (tie)

Low score: Nancy Whitney, 670

Thursday, Jan. 30

Twenty-one players

First: Joe Campbell, 847

Second: Burt Curtis, 828

Third: Janet Lockhart, 822

High hand, Rita James, 28

Low hand: Phil Hindahl, 722


