Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Feb. 19. The meal will consist of minestrone soup, salad, garlic bread, chicken parmesan, linguini, and lemon gelatin cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeout meals should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Twenty-one players
First: Larry Rines, 842
Second: Howard Nickerson, 816
Third: Nancy Wright and Roger Tappan, 810 (tie)
High hand: Larry Rines and Rita James, 24 (tie)
Low score: Nancy Whitney, 670
Thursday, Jan. 30
Twenty-one players
First: Joe Campbell, 847
Second: Burt Curtis, 828
Third: Janet Lockhart, 822
High hand, Rita James, 28
Low hand: Phil Hindahl, 722