Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, April 16. The menu will consist of tomato soup, salad, cheese bread, baked ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted root vegetables, and chocolate velvet pie.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, April 1
Twenty-four players
First: Pam Frenier, 840
Second: Nancy Whitney, 831
Third: Roger Downs, 826
High hand: Doc Schilke, 24
Low score: Beverly Blair, 711
Thursday, April 3
Twenty-six players
First: Larry Rines, 842
Second: Ron Bodge, 835
Third: Pam Frenier, 824
High hand: Marj Pooler, Phyllis Lee, and Roger Down, 24 (tie)
Low score: Dorothy Peters