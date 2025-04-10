Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, April 16. The menu will consist of tomato soup, salad, cheese bread, baked ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted root vegetables, and chocolate velvet pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, April 1

Twenty-four players

First: Pam Frenier, 840

Second: Nancy Whitney, 831

Third: Roger Downs, 826

High hand: Doc Schilke, 24

Low score: Beverly Blair, 711

Thursday, April 3

Twenty-six players

First: Larry Rines, 842

Second: Ron Bodge, 835

Third: Pam Frenier, 824

High hand: Marj Pooler, Phyllis Lee, and Roger Down, 24 (tie)

Low score: Dorothy Peters

