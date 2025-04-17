The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, May 7. The menu will consist of split pea soup, salad, cornbread, shepherd’s pie, and pineapple upside-down cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, April 8

Twenty-one players

First: Howard Nickerson, 835

Second: Bob Gilman, 827

Third: Roger Tappan, 820

High hand: James Kip Kelsey and Gail Thayer, 24

Low score: Nancy Whitney, 637

Thursday, April 10

Twenty-one players

First: Marge Pooler, 831

Second: John Downs, 828

Third: Duane Rolerson, 824

High hand: Gail Thayer and Joe Sullivan, 24

Low score: Stuart Wyman, 694


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^