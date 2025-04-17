Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, May 7. The menu will consist of split pea soup, salad, cornbread, shepherd’s pie, and pineapple upside-down cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, April 8
Twenty-one players
First: Howard Nickerson, 835
Second: Bob Gilman, 827
Third: Roger Tappan, 820
High hand: James Kip Kelsey and Gail Thayer, 24
Low score: Nancy Whitney, 637
Thursday, April 10
Twenty-one players
First: Marge Pooler, 831
Second: John Downs, 828
Third: Duane Rolerson, 824
High hand: Gail Thayer and Joe Sullivan, 24
Low score: Stuart Wyman, 694