Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, May 7. The menu will consist of split pea soup, salad, cornbread, shepherd’s pie, and pineapple upside-down cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, April 8

Twenty-one players

First: Howard Nickerson, 835

Second: Bob Gilman, 827

Third: Roger Tappan, 820

High hand: James Kip Kelsey and Gail Thayer, 24

Low score: Nancy Whitney, 637

Thursday, April 10

Twenty-one players

First: Marge Pooler, 831

Second: John Downs, 828

Third: Duane Rolerson, 824

High hand: Gail Thayer and Joe Sullivan, 24

Low score: Stuart Wyman, 694

