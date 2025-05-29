Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 4. The meal will consist of Tuscan ribollita, salad, garlic bread, lasagna, and pizzelle cookies with ice cream.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, May 13
Twenty-six players
First: Joanne Oliver, 847
Second: Nancy Wright, 837
Third: Pam Frenier, 833
High hand: Nancy Wright, 24
Low score: Bob Gilman, 687
Thursday, May 15
Twenty-two players
First: James Kip Kelsey, 825
Second: Rita James, 824
Third: Pam Frenier, 816
High hand: James Kip Kelsey and Phil Hindahl, 24 (tie)
Low score: Dorothy Peters, 734
Tuesday, May 20
Twenty-nine players
First: Larry Rines, 835
Second: Marj Pooler, 831
Third: Roger Downs, 824
High hand: Nancy Wright, Gail Thayer, and Jane Easton, 24 (tie)
Low score: Nancy Perry, 694
Thursday, May 22
Fifteen players
First: John Downs, 829
Second: Marge Pooler, 824
Third: Ron Bodge, 823
High hand: Pam Frenier, 24
Low score: Larry Rines, 691