Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 4. The meal will consist of Tuscan ribollita, salad, garlic bread, lasagna, and pizzelle cookies with ice cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, May 13

Twenty-six players

First: Joanne Oliver, 847

Second: Nancy Wright, 837

Third: Pam Frenier, 833

High hand: Nancy Wright, 24

Low score: Bob Gilman, 687

Thursday, May 15

Twenty-two players

First: James Kip Kelsey, 825

Second: Rita James, 824

Third: Pam Frenier, 816

High hand: James Kip Kelsey and Phil Hindahl, 24 (tie)

Low score: Dorothy Peters, 734

Tuesday, May 20

Twenty-nine players

First: Larry Rines, 835

Second: Marj Pooler, 831

Third: Roger Downs, 824

High hand: Nancy Wright, Gail Thayer, and Jane Easton, 24 (tie)

Low score: Nancy Perry, 694

Thursday, May 22

Fifteen players

First: John Downs, 829

Second: Marge Pooler, 824

Third: Ron Bodge, 823

High hand: Pam Frenier, 24

Low score: Larry Rines, 691

