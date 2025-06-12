Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 18. The meal will consist of black bean soup, salad, rolls, turkey tetrazzini, peas, and cherry rhubarb crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 3

Twenty-five players

First: Nancy Schilke, 837

Second: Ron Bodge and Catherine Rolerson, 831 (tie)

High hand: Mary Ellen Anderson, 28

Low score: Joanne Oliver, 720

Thursday, June 5

Twenty-two players

First: Marge Pooler and Burt Curtis, 827 (tie)

Third: Phil Hindhal, 824

High hand: Crystal Jones, 24

Low score: Rita James, 730

