Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 18. The meal will consist of black bean soup, salad, rolls, turkey tetrazzini, peas, and cherry rhubarb crisp a la mode.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, June 3
Twenty-five players
First: Nancy Schilke, 837
Second: Ron Bodge and Catherine Rolerson, 831 (tie)
High hand: Mary Ellen Anderson, 28
Low score: Joanne Oliver, 720
Thursday, June 5
Twenty-two players
First: Marge Pooler and Burt Curtis, 827 (tie)
Third: Phil Hindhal, 824
High hand: Crystal Jones, 24
Low score: Rita James, 730