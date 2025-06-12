The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 18. The meal will consist of black bean soup, salad, rolls, turkey tetrazzini, peas, and cherry rhubarb crisp a la mode.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 3

Twenty-five players

First: Nancy Schilke, 837

Second: Ron Bodge and Catherine Rolerson, 831 (tie)

High hand: Mary Ellen Anderson, 28

Low score: Joanne Oliver, 720

Thursday, June 5

Twenty-two players

First: Marge Pooler and Burt Curtis, 827 (tie)

Third: Phil Hindhal, 824

High hand: Crystal Jones, 24

Low score: Rita James, 730


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^