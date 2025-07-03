Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 16. The meal will consist of turkey soup, salad, garlic bread, cheese ravioli with meatballs, and ricotta cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeout meals should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, June 24
Twenty-two players
First: Beverly Blair and Doc Schilke, 847 (tie, perfect scores)
Third: Catherine Rolerson, 834
High hand: Joan Grondin, 24
Low score: Connie Kennedy, 704
Thursday, June 26
Twenty-four players
First: Joe Campbell, 845
Second: Roger Downs, 836
Third score: Stuart Wyman, 824
High hand: Joan Grondin, 22
Low score: John Downs, 707