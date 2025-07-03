Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 16. The meal will consist of turkey soup, salad, garlic bread, cheese ravioli with meatballs, and ricotta cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeout meals should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 24

Twenty-two players

First: Beverly Blair and Doc Schilke, 847 (tie, perfect scores)

Third: Catherine Rolerson, 834

High hand: Joan Grondin, 24

Low score: Connie Kennedy, 704

Thursday, June 26

Twenty-four players

First: Joe Campbell, 845

Second: Roger Downs, 836

Third score: Stuart Wyman, 824

High hand: Joan Grondin, 22

Low score: John Downs, 707

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

