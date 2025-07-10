The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 16. The meal will consist of turkey soup, salad, garlic bread, cheese ravioli with meatballs, and ricotta cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, July 1

Twenty-four players

First: Roger Tappan, 828

Second: Pam Frenier and LeeAnna Libby, 828 (tie)

High hand: Janet Lockhart, 24

Low score: Nancy Schilke, 746

Thursday, July 3

Twenty-four players

First: Crystal Jones, 831

Second: Stuart Wyman and Catherine Rolerson, 828 (tie)

High hand: Catherine Rolerson and Marj Pooler, 24 (tie)

Low score: Bob Gilman, 688


