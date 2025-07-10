Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 16. The meal will consist of turkey soup, salad, garlic bread, cheese ravioli with meatballs, and ricotta cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, July 1
Twenty-four players
First: Roger Tappan, 828
Second: Pam Frenier and LeeAnna Libby, 828 (tie)
High hand: Janet Lockhart, 24
Low score: Nancy Schilke, 746
Thursday, July 3
Twenty-four players
First: Crystal Jones, 831
Second: Stuart Wyman and Catherine Rolerson, 828 (tie)
High hand: Catherine Rolerson and Marj Pooler, 24 (tie)
Low score: Bob Gilman, 688