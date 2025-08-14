Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The meal will consist of watermelon gazpacho, salad, rolls, barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, and chocolate chip zucchini cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230 and enjoy a wonderful meal.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Aug. 5
Twenty-one players
First: Marge Pooler, 845
Second: Ruth Gilbert, 820
Third: Roger Downs, 810
High hand: Ruth Gilbert, 24
Low score: Ron Bodge, 706
Thursday, Aug. 7
Twenty players
First: Nancy Wright, 836
Second: Gail Thayer, 836
Third: Joan Grondin, 834
High hand: Joe Sullivan, 28
Low score: John Downs, 740