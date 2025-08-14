Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The meal will consist of watermelon gazpacho, salad, rolls, barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, and chocolate chip zucchini cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230 and enjoy a wonderful meal.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Twenty-one players

First: Marge Pooler, 845

Second: Ruth Gilbert, 820

Third: Roger Downs, 810

High hand: Ruth Gilbert, 24

Low score: Ron Bodge, 706

Thursday, Aug. 7

Twenty players

First: Nancy Wright, 836

Second: Gail Thayer, 836

Third: Joan Grondin, 834

High hand: Joe Sullivan, 28

Low score: John Downs, 740

