Wiscasset Senior Center Resumes Activities

Wiscasset Senior Center at Wiscasset Community Center is opening for cribbage and monthly senior suppers beginning Tuesday, April 13.

Cribbage will start at 9:30 a.m., April 13. The once-a-month suppers will start April 14. For reservations, call 882-8230 by 2 p.m., Monday, April 12.

Soup and salad will be available starting at 5 p.m., and the main meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. Those attending will need to have had the COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks to enter the building. Once all are in the center and the doors are closed, attendees will be allowed to remove masks to enjoy the meal. Masks must be worn to exit the building.

Cost for meals will be $9 for the meals until June 1. At that time, the cost for members who have paid their dues will be $8, while nonmembers will pay $10 for meals.

Thursday evening cribbage will begin in the future.

