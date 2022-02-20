Advanced Search
Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

at

The next Wiscasset Senior Center public supper will be Wednesday, March 2.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will start at 5 p.m. The menu will include tomato soup, salad, rolls, bratwurst and sauerkraut, spaetzle, and green beans or asparagus. The dessert will be German chocolate cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. To reserve a meal, call 882-8230 before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Cribbage scores

Feb. 8

Nineteen players

First: Catherine Roberson and Nancy Perry, 847 (tie)

Third: Nancy Schilke, 838

High hand: John Downs and Roger Downs, 24 (tie)

Low score: Marlene Rines, 733

Feb. 10

Fifteen players

First: Ron Bodge, 836

Second: Mary Ellen Anderson, 823

Third: John Downs, 815

High hand: Jeannie Marshall, Ken Colby, and Marlene Rines, 24 (tie)

Low score: Marge Pooler, 714

