Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next Wiscasset Senior Center public supper will be Wednesday, March 2.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will start at 5 p.m. The menu will include tomato soup, salad, rolls, bratwurst and sauerkraut, spaetzle, and green beans or asparagus. The dessert will be German chocolate cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. To reserve a meal, call 882-8230 before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.
Cribbage scores
Feb. 8
Nineteen players
First: Catherine Roberson and Nancy Perry, 847 (tie)
Third: Nancy Schilke, 838
High hand: John Downs and Roger Downs, 24 (tie)
Low score: Marlene Rines, 733
Feb. 10
Fifteen players
First: Ron Bodge, 836
Second: Mary Ellen Anderson, 823
Third: John Downs, 815
High hand: Jeannie Marshall, Ken Colby, and Marlene Rines, 24 (tie)
Low score: Marge Pooler, 714