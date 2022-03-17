Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper at the Wiscasset Senior Center will be Wednesday, April 6. There will be a collection of canned goods for the local food pantry at the supper.
The consist of bean soup, salad, garlic bread, American chop suey, and vegetable medley. Dessert will be blond brownies with ice cream.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers. To reserve a meal, call 882-8230 before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
Cribbage scores for March 8
Twenty-four players
First: John Downs, 826
Second: Marge Pooler, 817
Third: Nancy Wright and Mike Barnes, 816 (tie)
High hand: Pam Frenier, 24
Low score: Ann Pinkham, 728
Cribbage scores for March 10
Eighteen players
First: Joe Campbell, 838
Second: Marge Pooler, 836
Third: John Downs, 834
High hand: Stuart Wyman and Mary Ellen Anderson, 24 (tie)
Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 748