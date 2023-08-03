Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The menu will consist of gazpacho, garlic bread, salad, barbecue chicken, corn, potato salad, and chocolate cream pie.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional takeout meals may be purchased for the same cost when reserved in advance. Reservations are encouraged to ensure adequate meals for all.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, July 25
Twenty-four players
First: John Downs, 824
Second: Catherine Rolerson, 823
Third: Joan Grondin and Phyllis Lee, 818 (tie)
High hand: Ken Colby, 24
Low score: Arlene Steen, 639
Thursday, July 27
Twenty players
First: Duane Rolerson, 847
Second: Joan Grondin, 831
Third: Janet Lockhart, 821
High hand: Phil Hindahl, 24
Low score: Nancy Wright, 684