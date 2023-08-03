Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The menu will consist of gazpacho, garlic bread, salad, barbecue chicken, corn, potato salad, and chocolate cream pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional takeout meals may be purchased for the same cost when reserved in advance. Reservations are encouraged to ensure adequate meals for all.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, July 25

Twenty-four players

First: John Downs, 824

Second: Catherine Rolerson, 823

Third: Joan Grondin and Phyllis Lee, 818 (tie)

High hand: Ken Colby, 24

Low score: Arlene Steen, 639

Thursday, July 27

Twenty players

First: Duane Rolerson, 847

Second: Joan Grondin, 831

Third: Janet Lockhart, 821

High hand: Phil Hindahl, 24

Low score: Nancy Wright, 684

