Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The menu will consist of vegetable bean soup, rolls, salad, roast pork, roasted root vegetables, baked potato wedges, applesauce, and apple crisp a la mode. An alternative chicken entree is available when requested at time of reservation.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals are available for the same cost when reserved. For more information or to make a reservation, call 883-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Twenty-seven players
First: Larry Rines, 838
Second: Howard Nickerson, 833
Third: Stuart Wyman, 821
High hand: Bob Gilman, 24
Low score: Pam Frenier and Burt Curtis, 700 (tie)
Thursday, Sept. 14
Twenty-five players
First: James “Kip” Kelsey, 838
Second: Phyllis Lee, 830
Third: Crystal Jones, 810
High hand: Dick Grondin and Ryan Whitcomb, 24 (tie)
Low score: Sally Curtis, 702