Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The menu will consist of vegetable bean soup, rolls, salad, roast pork, roasted root vegetables, baked potato wedges, applesauce, and apple crisp a la mode. An alternative chicken entree is available when requested at time of reservation.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals are available for the same cost when reserved. For more information or to make a reservation, call 883-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Twenty-seven players

First: Larry Rines, 838

Second: Howard Nickerson, 833

Third: Stuart Wyman, 821

High hand: Bob Gilman, 24

Low score: Pam Frenier and Burt Curtis, 700 (tie)

Thursday, Sept. 14

Twenty-five players

First: James “Kip” Kelsey, 838

Second: Phyllis Lee, 830

Third: Crystal Jones, 810

High hand: Dick Grondin and Ryan Whitcomb, 24 (tie)

Low score: Sally Curtis, 702

