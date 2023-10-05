Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The menu will consist of cheddar cheese soup, rolls, salad, pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans, and hot fudge pudding cake. An alternate entree of chicken is available if requested with reservation.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
Additional meals are available for takeout at the same cost when reserved. For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Twenty-seven players
First: Gail Thayer, 823
Second: Marge Pooler, 819
Third: Nancy Whitney, 711
High hand: Stuart Wyman, 28
Low score: Nancy Schilke, 713
Thursday, Sept. 28
Twenty-nine players
First: John Downs and Larry Rines, 819 (tie)
Third: Catherine Rolerson, 817
High hand: Sallie Curtis, 24
Low score: Janet Lockhart, 699