Wiscasset Senior Center Updates

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The menu will consist of cheddar cheese soup, rolls, salad, pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans, and hot fudge pudding cake. An alternate entree of chicken is available if requested with reservation.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

Additional meals are available for takeout at the same cost when reserved. For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Twenty-seven players

First: Gail Thayer, 823

Second: Marge Pooler, 819

Third: Nancy Whitney, 711

High hand: Stuart Wyman, 28

Low score: Nancy Schilke, 713

Thursday, Sept. 28

Twenty-nine players

First: John Downs and Larry Rines, 819 (tie)

Third: Catherine Rolerson, 817

High hand: Sallie Curtis, 24

Low score: Janet Lockhart, 699

