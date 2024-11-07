Wiscasset Students Study Archeology on the Sheepscot River

American History and AP United States classes from Wiscasset Middle High School studied the archeological remains of early 1600s English settlements and Fort Anne along the picturesque Sheepscot River in late October.

Xoe Morse, an AP U.S. history student and artist said, “The Sheepscot River is astonishing now, which makes it hard to envision what it could have looked like 400 years ago. The scenery is magnificent, especially in this mid-autumn. It makes me wonder what life was like and if they enjoyed this same beauty.”

The WMHS history students examined the major transformational processes in Maine colonial history such as the development of farming and fishing communities on the Sheepscot River through the lens of geography, the emergence of Alna and Sheepscot Village, trading systems and Wabanaki engagement.

The students learned about the mysterious and unheralded leader of colonial America named Madame Elizabeth Gent. A person of immense respect and authority, Gent led the early English settlement on the beautiful Sheepscot Village and Alna with families from England and Boston, Massachusetts in 1662-1677.

“Madam Elizabeth Gent was an underemphasized woman in the culture of the Edgecomb, Newcastle, Sheepscot area,” said student Ijesity Rhinebolt. “She had an elevated societal status that she used to better the community by purchasing high valued land from the Sagamore natives. Even through her hardships, being widowed for example, she retained her influential role in the area.”

The students identified the remains of Fort Anne and the Garrison House by the geographical and topographical characteristics of the terrain. Eijah Bouchard observed the unique historical grounds.

“Fort Anne was constructed upon elevated land and was key to protecting the Sheepscot farms,” Bouchard said. “This fort protected early Sheepscot settlers for roughly 15 years and was between Garrison House and the falls.”

