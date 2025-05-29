WMHS Announces Top Scholars

Wiscasset Middle High School is pleased to announce three seniors in the class of 2025 who have earned the distinction of being a top scholar, having held a cumulative (four year) grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Cameron Main is the class of 2025 valedictorian. In Main’s four years here at Wiscasset Middle High School, he served his class as secretary his freshman and junior years. He served on the Student Council as a member sophomore and senior years as well as treasurer his junior year.

Main has also been a member of National Honor Society his junior and senior years and yearbook committee his senior year. Main was nominated and received a Book Award from Bowdoin College his junior year.

Main is the son of Andrea and Christopher Main, of Wiscasset. He will be attending the University of Maine Orono in the fall where he will be majoring in mechanical engineering .

Danika Osmond is this year’s salutatorian. In Osmond’s four years at Wiscasset Middle High School she served as treasurer for her class sophomore year and vice president both junior and senior years. She served on the student council as secretary her junior year and vice president her senior year.

During her junior year she was on the prom committee, attended Dirigo State, and was nominated for the Smith College Junior Book Award and Society of Women Engineers award. She played in the jazz band and performed as the soloist euphonium trumpet player her junior and senior years. She was also in National Honor Society during junior and senior years.

Her senior year, she was captain of the math team, a teacher’s aide in honors pre-cal, a member of the yearbook committee as well as serving as a student member for the Wiscasset School Committee. Osmond also received the Maine Principals’ Association award for the class of 2025.

Osmond is the daughter of Tabetha Barnes-Osmond, of Wiscasset; and James Osmond, of Woolwich. She will be attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., majoring in biochemistry.

Caden McInnis has received an honorable mention for being one of the top scholars in his program. His journey through WMHS emphasizes the importance of perseverance and the impact one can have on others. Whether he was sharing an occasional “fist bump” or a friendly hello with a smile, McInnis always managed to spread a little cheer throughout the halls.

McInnis is the son of Danielle and Bradley Churchill, of Wiscasset. He will be joining a local workforce program after graduation.

