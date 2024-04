The Waldoboro Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee is again offering $1,500 scholarships for graduating high school students in the Lincoln County area. This scholarship program is made possible by the club’s fundraising events throughout the year, including its largest fundraising event, the Whale of a Sale held in June.

Applications are available at the Medomak Valley High School guidance office and must be completed and submitted by end of May.

