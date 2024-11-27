Wood Chips Chip in for CHIP

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Wood Chips, who process and deliver firewood to neighbors needing help throughout central-eastern Lincoln County as part of the nonprofit Community Housing Improvement Project Inc.’s supplemental heating program, have been busy.

In partnership with the regular dozen or so Wood Chips, Medomak Valley High School students helped load seven cords of wood for delivery at the opening of the season; The Carpenter’s Boat Shop apprentice and staff joined in making deliveries that day too.

Students from Lincoln Academy, known as “Stackers,” stack piles to ensure that stoves are burning efficiently and safely with high quality, dry wood. Staff from Kieve Wavus Education have joined in the effort to help process piles that will be ready for delivery next year.

Jack Meehan, a volunteer affectionately known as the “Pile Master,” finds the camaraderie and work rewarding.

“I can’t tell you enough about the smiles I’ve seen this year when making deliveries,” Meehan said. “Everyone should experience this. It’s just fantastic.”

CHIP aims to help struggling neighbors stay safe, warm, and dry in their homes. Through the dedication of volunteers, behind the scenes and on the ground, CHIP offers programs including essential home repairs and the home heating boost. The home heating boost is a one-time, 100-gallon or one cord of wood or equivalent heat source support for neighbors unable to meet their heating needs.

CHIP offers ongoing opportunities for volunteers, and accepts requests for assistance year-round. Donations are also crucial to support the repairs and the seasonal fuel assistance program.

For more information, go to chipinc.org, email info@chipinc.org, or call 380-9276.

Services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

