Wood Chips Enjoy a Summer Celebration

In celebration of a season of hard work, community service, and building connections, the Wood CHIPs, a volunteer team of the Community Housing Improvement Project in Newcastle, recently enjoyed an afternoon of good food, conversation, and even a little swimming.

The Wood CHIPs volunteer time to saw, split, stack, and deliver firewood as part of CHIP’s heating assistance program. During the coldest months, CHIP offers supplemental heating assistance to households with limited resources. This year, CHIP served more than 300 families, with deliveries of firewood to more than 50 households.

The Wood CHIPs focus their efforts between September and April, aiming to finish the last of the sawing and stacking before black flies emerge. All skill levels are welcome, including everything from organizing students and stacking teams to processing to delivery prep. Donations of wood are also welcome, especially loads delivered to one of two processing depots.

CHIP offers various volunteer opportunities to serve neighbors, helping all stay safe, warm, and dry at home.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm, and dry” by providing essential home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents with limited resources.

CHIP is able to do this work through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities, and compassionate grant makers. The nonprofit’s services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

To make a tax-deductible donation, go to chipinc.org or mail payment to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME, 04553.

For more information, or to request services, email info@chipinc.org, call 380-9276, or go to chipinc.org.

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