The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association is announcing an added attraction to its upcoming 11th annual arts fair on Saturday, July 16.

Donations of yarn and fabric are being accepted with proceeds going to the weathervane fund, as the weathervane atop the Washington Schoolhouse was blown to the ground during a mid-April thunderstorm. Yarn of any amount, color, or type and fabric of any yardage are requested.

To arrange a drop-off, email roundponddesign@gmail.com or call 215-593-7971.

