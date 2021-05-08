Zoom Presentation About Medical Emergencies

The Bristol Area Library will host a Zoom presentation about how medical emergencies are handled by local responders on Monday, May 10.

During the program, which will begin at 7 p.m., spokespeople from the Lincoln County Communications Center, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, and LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus will talk about how they respond to emergency calls. There will be a few minutes for questions at the end of the presentation.

These caring and dedicated people train and work together as a team to better serve the community. They keep up-to-date with the latest medical treatments and they work together to provide the best treatment possible.

This Zoom event will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, May 10. To register, email bal2021events@gmail.com. The library will send the invitation for the presentation the day prior to the event.

The Bristol Area Library will continue to offer this series of free presentations on the second Monday of each month through August. Subjects will alternate between local themes and interesting authors, with a question-and-answer period after each lecture or reading.

The June 14 presentation will be a special evening with Maine historians titled “A Funny Thing Happened to Me on the Way to the Archives!”

