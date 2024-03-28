10,000 Maniacs Perform at The Waldo April 26

The Waldo Theatre is very excited to have 10,000 Maniacs in Waldoboro for the first time ever, in their only Maine performance.

10,000 Maniacs, one of America’s most beloved independent bands with hits “These Are Days,” “Because The Night,” and “Candy Everybody Wants,” returns to live performance after a 15-month hiatus with a stop at The Waldo on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary, 10,000 Maniacs has a lot in common with Jamestown, N.Y., the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream, and both possess a bit of magic.

“It’s a city of blue-collar poetry,” keyboardist Dennis Drew said. “And that’s what we’re about, real-life stories. We’re a family, we do real work and we keep moving forward.”

The band has covered plenty of ground in its 40 years, from cult-stardom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. The live shows embrace their entire catalogue, and the lineup is still anchored by four of the six original members.

Drew, guitarist John Lombardo, and bassist Steven Gustafson co-founded the band in 1981. Drummer Jerome Augustyniak joined in 1982, solidifying the rhythm section. The two “new” members have long been part of the family: Mary Ramsey toured and recorded with the Maniacs as a viola player and backup singer beginning in 1991 before stepping into the front woman’s role 27 years ago. Jeff Erickson, the lead guitarist for a mere 19 years, came in at the behest of his friend and mentor, the late Rob Buck.

A limited amount of general admission tickets are available for $75 in advance and $80 the day of the event. If this show has not sold out, a limited number of tickets may be available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase. All tickets are final sale and nonrefundable.

This vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theatre serves as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film, and a wide array of performing arts to the Midcoast community. Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops, and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

