A Conversation on Addiction and Substance Abuse Disorder at Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater and Healthy Lincoln County will present a free screening of the documentary feature film “Our American Family” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, providing an honest, unfiltered look at a close-knit Philadelphia family dealing with generational substance abuse.

Captured at a pivotal “nothing to lose” moment, five family members tired of life with addiction struggle to transcend their crippling histories. The members of “Our American Family” invite viewers into their lives to find hope and to explore what is possible.

Though they often falter, their familial loyalty is powerful, demonstrating how, through love and dedication people can rise out of the deepest depths.

The family is made up of Linda, the mother who learned at an early age how to minimize addictive behaviors; Bryan, the stepfather who spent 15 years learning about addiction in efforts to support his wife and their children; Nicole, the oldest child who at one time was considered a “chronic relapser” with a heroin addiction; Christopher Jr., the oldest brother who became addicted after being prescribed opioids for pain following a surgery as a teenager; and Stephen, the youngest brother who, due to the substance abuse in his family, often put his own feelings and needs aside.

Stephen talks about letting go of resentments, finding gratitude, honoring oneself, and shares about his work to help other families and siblings impacted by addiction.

Linda, the matriarch of the family featured in the film, will join the event virtually for a talkback following the screening. With an ex-husband and children who have attended multiple treatment centers over a span of many years, Linda shares lessons learned with other parents and families.

As the founder of Hummingbird Yoga and Massage, Linda teaches individuals and other instructors trauma- and recovery-informed mind and body practices.

She is passionate about sharing her experiences through writing and film, helping those affected by addiction, and continuing to show up and work hard alongside her family members.

Also joining the talkback onstage are local guests Nick Loscocco, options coordinator for Lincoln County, and Sharon Bailey, of Jefferson, an active organizer of survivor support groups in the area.

Nearly half of all Americans have a family member or close friend struggling with addiction. Statistics show the more education loved ones receive related to substance abuse, the more likely the individual is to seek help.

The stigma associated with addiction makes people afraid to talk about their struggles, but people who speak of their struggle are more likely to have success in their recovery from drugs and alcohol and to empower others to seek treatment.

This free event will be held at Lincoln Theater, located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta.

For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, email info@lincolntheater.net, or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

