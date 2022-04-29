A New Beginning Concert at Waldoboro Church

Waldoboro Word of Life Church is hosting a concert with singers A New Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday April 30. There will be a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m.

A New Beginning is Debbie and Barry Shirk, a husband-wife performing duet, based in Merrimack, NH. Their ministry began in their home church singing with the music team, singing as well as for other special occasions.

Since then, they have traveled to various states across to sing for numerous occasions and events, including local Gideon meetings, and churches.

Word of Life Church is located at 41 Old Route 1, Waldoboro. For more information, call the 790-8084.

