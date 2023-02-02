A Taste of African Cuisine Comes to Lincoln Theater Submitted article February 2, 2023 at 8:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMeet the Director Night at Harbor TheaterIntimate Conversations Series Returns to Lincoln Theater‘Escape Fire’ Film on Health Care to Screen Dec. 15Talking Art in Maine Opening Fifth SeasonLincoln Theater Celebrates the Silents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!