Abstract Show Returns to River Arts Sept. 9

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta invites the public to the opening reception of the annual, all abstract show from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. A jovial celebration with artists and refreshments will make a delightful afternoon in the gallery.

The pieces for “Abstract” were selected by artist and educator, Kayla Mohammadi. She chose an impressive display of artwork from 82 artists from a substantial pool of 136 applicants.

This show features artists from all over Maine who have created works of non-representational abstraction in many styles. A smorgasbord of expression communicates contemporary ideas in paint, photography, sculpture, glass, fiber, and more.

For everyone interested in abstract art, this is a spellbinding show at River Arts. From large, bold statements to the quiet, subtlest whispers of reflection, “Abstract” runs the gamut of artistic abstract fluency.

In conjunction with the opening of “Abstract,” River Arts will host a reception for artist Cathy Bennigson in the River Room. Her solo show of abstract paintings complements the main galleries beautifully. Bennigson’s show runs until Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“Abstract” runs until Saturday, Oct. 14.

River Arts, at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or go to riverartsme.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

