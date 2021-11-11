Actors rehearse for LCCT’s upcoming production of “Hair Frenzy.”

River Arts in Damariscotta will hold a special holiday show to fill the galleries. Artists are invited artists to submit original work for the “Holiday Show,” a special show with works priced at $200 and below. Deadline for dropping off work is 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open show with no pre-determined theme.

All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage, and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition.

The entry fee is $15 for members and for nonmembers $30. The number of pieces is limited to two. Retail price maximum is $200 per piece. For the “Holiday Show” there is no size limit. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces should be wired securely with picture wire and screw eyes. No wet paint will be accepted. Diptychs will be accepted but no triptychs or larger groupings.

Artwork must be delivered in person. Entry and membership forms are available in the gallery or may be downloaded from riverartsme.org. All submitted work must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works. Sold work may be replaced up until Dec. 18.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.

