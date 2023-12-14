Adam Ezra with Hayley Reardon at The Waldo Dec. 16

The Waldo is excited to bring Adam Ezra Group to the stage Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. with special guest Hayley Reardon.

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates – Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), Poche Ponce (bass) – have built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Their latest album, “The Album Project, Volume 1,” was released on Oct. 1, 2022.

Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. From hole-in-the-wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers, Ezra and his bandmates treat every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believe not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well.

After their tour was canceled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezra brought the show online to continue this commitment and created The Gathering Series, which has reached a cumulative audience of 15 million viewers to date. Their homegrown festival, The Ramble, hosted by RallySound, raises money and marshals resources to help homeless veterans find safe and dignified housing for the last ten years.

Reardon is a critically acclaimed folk-pop artist and a storyteller in the truest sense of the word. Her songs serve as postcards from an artist brave enough to take the road less traveled. Raised in Massachusetts, Reardon dove head first into music at the young age of 15. She has now been honing her craft for a full decade now, sharing the stage with acts like Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell, and Anaïs Mitchell, among others. Her raw artistry boasts a lyrical and melodic weight far beyond her years.

The Waldo, a vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theatre, serves as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film, and a wide array of performing arts to the Midcoast community.

Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops, and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

