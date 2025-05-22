After-School Theater Program Presents ‘When Penguins Fly (They Die)’

On Wednesday, May 28, Great Salt Bay Community School students will perform the world premiere of “When Penguins Fly (They Die)” at Lincoln Theater.

The original play was conceived, written, and designed by the 19 performers who participated in the after-school theater program led by Storytree Teaching Artist Teralyn Reiter and supported by classroom teacher Stephen Roy.

Students in grades five through eight learned the art of playwriting through a series of games and activities while also developing their critical thinking and collaboration skills. With script in hand, the students moved into the rehearsal process and explored how to use their actor’s tools of body, voice, and imagination to develop believable and dynamic characters while also creating strong stage pictures to tell the story.

“The program is designed to introduce students to every aspect of theater from playwriting, to designing, to backstage, to performance, while also learning how to share their voice and perspective about the world around them, and letting them share their original work on the stage of the Lincoln Theater brings it to a whole new level for them,” Reiter said.

With the help of Damon Leibert, Lincoln Theater technical director, students have the opportunity to learn and experience how technical elements deepen the understanding of the story for themselves and the audience.

“The most impactful programming I’m part of involves youth where it opens doors to hobbies, careers, passions and dreams,” Liebert said. “If it weren’t for similar opportunities I had when I was younger I wouldn’t be here to witness these GSB students not only perform, but also tackle all aspects of staging live theater.”

The GSB after-school theater program has been around for years and is free to students.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to expand our theater programming this year with Teralyn and the Community Health Improvement Fund Grant,” said Jen Wright, GSB enrichment specialist. “Our students, across all grade levels, are benefitting from this community collaboration between the school, Teralyn, the Lincoln Theater and LincolnHealth.”

“When Penguins Fly, (They Die)” is a play that tells the story of how things came to be in the world and helps answer some age-old questions like, how did the sun and moon get into the sky? Why don’t polar bears have long fluffy tails, and for goodness sakes, why don’t penguins fly?

The audience will definitely find the answers surprising and it will probably keep them wondering long after the play has ended.

There will be two performances on May 28. The morning performance will be for GSB students in grades three through eight while the evening performance will be a free event open to the public.

“I hope lots of people are able to come out and support this student performance, to celebrate the work they’ve done, and to show them the impact of the arts in local communities,” said Lincoln Theater Executive Director Christina Belknap. “We are always excited to welcome students to Lincoln Theater. Whether it’s to watch a film or to perform on stage, it is so important to have the young members of our community feel welcome here.”

The doors open at 4:20 p.m. The play begins at 4:45 p.m. and has a run time of about 40 minutes. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

