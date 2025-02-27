Alan Doyle at The Waldo with Fortunate Ones March 13

Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Alan Doyle makes his Waldo Theatre debut with special guests Fortunate Ones at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Doyle, best known as lead singer for Newfoundland’s beloved Great Big Sea these past 20-plus years, hardly needs an introduction. With five solo albums under his belt, Doyle has been touring the world with his ace six-piece band for the last decade.

In late 2014, Doyle released his bestselling memoir “Where I Belong,” followed by his books “A Newfoundlander In Canada” and “All Together.” Amidst these projects, Doyle found time to write music for and appear on CBC’s “Republic of Doyle,” guest on CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries,” a perform in 2014’s “Winter’s Tale” and 2010’s “Robin Hood.”

With his 2022 live album “Here, Tonight” and a Juno nomination for his 2021 album “Back to the Harbour,” Doyle chalks up a lot of where he is right now to luck.

“I’m the luckiest guy I’ve ever even heard of,” he said. “This was all I ever wanted: a life in the music business, singing concerts.”

Doyle formed Great Big Sea in 1993 with Sean McCann, Bob Hallett, and Darrell Power, in which they fused traditional Newfoundland music with their own pop sensibilities. Their nine albums, double-disc hits retrospective, and two DVD releases have all been declared gold or platinum and have sold a combined 1.2 million copies in Canada.

Fortunate Ones is a contemporary folk duo from Newfoundland. Celebrated for their harmony-entwined songs of hope, resilience, and the human condition and their joyfully disarming live shows, they have toured relentlessly, bringing their open-hearted performances to thousands of people across North America and beyond.

Adult tickets are available in advance online for $40. If this show is not sold out, tickets will be available for $45 at the box office starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

