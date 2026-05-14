Alna Violinist a Young Stars of Maine Prizewinner

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School awarded eight solo prizes and one chamber music prize to outstanding young Maine musicians in this year’s Young Stars of Maine Prize Program.

Mary Philbrick, of Alna, was awarded the Elsie Bixler Junior Prize, having auditioned on violin with “Deep River,” by Samuel Coleridge Taylor, and “Praeludium and Allegro,” by Fritz Kreisler. Philbrick has been playing violin for 12 years and currently studies with Yasmin Vitalius in Yarmouth. An avid fiddler, she also studied with Kaity Newell, of Damariscotta, for many years.

The Lincoln Academy freshman will be perform with other prizewinners in a free, public concert at Bay Chamber’s Hammer Hall, at 5 Mountain St. in Camden, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

For over 60 years, Bay Chamber has awarded prizes to recognize, encourage, and reward young Maine students who are serious in their study and performance of music. For more information, go to baychamber.org or call 236-2823.

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