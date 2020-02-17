Altan to Play Opera House Feb. 29

Perhaps no Irish traditional band in the last dozen years has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan, featuring co-founder, lead vocalist, and renown fiddle player Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh, bouzouki player Ciaran Curran, guitarist Daíthí Sproule, and accordionist Martin Tourish. The band showcases traditional Irish language songs from County Donegal. On Saturday, Feb. 29, The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor will welcome these veteran musicians to the venue’s historic stage.

With exquisitely produced award-winning recordings, ranging dynamically from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs all the way to hard-hitting reels and jigs, and with heartwarming, dynamic live performances, Altan has moved audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle. Throughout, there has been the unwavering commitment of the band to bringing the beauty of traditional music, particularly that of the Donegal fiddlers and singers, to contemporary audiences.

For more than 30 years, the seeds of the band have been in the music and fun of gatherings and sessions in kitchens and pubs in Donegal, where virtuoso music was heard in an atmosphere of respect and intimacy — it is here that the band’s heart lies still, whether they are performing on TV in Australia or jamming with Ricky Skaggs on the West Coast of the United States.

Altan’s international status and success found a very practical recognition when the band was signed in 1996 to Virgin Records, the first Irish band of its kind to be signed by a major label. The band gained gold and platinum albums in Ireland and toured larger venues, literally throughout the world, with tours in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe as well as regular successful U.S. tours.

Singer and founding member Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh became the 2017 recipient of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil/Traditional Musician of the Year, one of Ireland’s highest musical honors, recognizing her prominent role in supporting, nurturing, and strengthening Irish traditional music.

The Chicago Weekly said, “Thought by many to be the finest traditional Irish combo working today, Altan seamlessly blend(s) dazzling instrumental prowess and the gorgeously delicate vocals of Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh.”

The Boston Globe calls the group “the hottest group in the Celtic realm these days.”

Advance discounted tickets are $28 and available directly through the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $33 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.; Altan goes on stage at 7:30 p.m.

The opera house stage welcomes musicians throughout the year. For those interested in Altan, additional Celtic-inspired concerts scheduled include McPeake on March 29, One for the Foxes on May 16, Gaelic Storm on June 23, Jigjam on July 31 and Cherish the Ladies on Aug. 21. The full 2020 concert schedule including Bruce Cockburn, Tommy Emmanuel, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, David Bromberg, and others will be posted at boothbayoperahouse.com by late February.

