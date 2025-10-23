‘American Idol’ Winner Comes To The Waldo Nov. 7

“American Idol” season 21 winner Iam Tongi will perform at The Waldo Theatre on Friday, Nov. 7.

A Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter, the 20-year-old Tongi first saw music transform his family, then his sense of purpose, and then every aspect of his life.

“I know I’m supposed to be doing this, and sometimes that’s all I know,” Tongi said. “This is what I was meant for.”

That clarity came early for the emerging star. First picking up a ukulele in the fifth grade, Tongi grew up in a deeply musical world filled with community gatherings, each one marked by the traditional singing and dance of Pacific Island cultures. Living in the small town of Kahuku on the northern tip of Oahu – far removed from the tourists on the opposite side of the island – he still has vivid memories of his father and grandfather, singing together in quiet harmony as they sat on the family’s front porch.

“Everyone knew music and music was life – it’s about just having fun,” Tongi said. “Everyone knew how, except for me. And I remember I always felt kind of left out.”

That changed when Tongi began singing, too, looking for a way to get closer to his dad. Although his father’s regular workday was 16 hours long, he’d still rush home to sing with Tongi, teaching his son what he knew and hammering home the idea that music was Tongi’s path to a better life.

Clearly blessed with an expressive, charismatic voice, Tongi was pushed hard and immersed in the multi-faceted skills of island reggae – plus a family record collection that featured country, classic rock, and R&B.

In a devastating blow, Tongi’s father passed away from kidney failure in December 2021 but not before encouraging his son to keep singing, one last time. Even so, Tongi couldn’t bring himself to do it. Music brought back painful memories, and without his dad, Tongi began to wonder if he had ever loved music at all. The crestfallen teen put his guitar away, and tried to forget.

It was his mother who knew better. Secretly signing her son up for “American Idol” – a dream her late husband had long pushed for – she surprised Tongi with the news just two days before his audition. In one of show’s all-time emotional highlights, that moving performance of James Blunt’s “Monsters” immediately went viral, and by the end of season 21, Tongi had made history as the first Pacific Islander to ever win the show.

As he told the world, he did it to honor his father. Ultimately, the win helped Tongi learn to believe in himself, inspiring millions in the process.

“Now, I’m doing what I love,” Tongi said. “I want it to be a fun.”

Leaning into Tongi’s cultural heritage and musical roots – but also the man he’s become – breezy beach balladry and sunshine country stand alongside laidback soul, gospel, and more, as the young artist celebrates the ever-changing magic of music, and life itself.

“I want people to not take things for granted,” Tongi said. “Don’t wait until you lose someone to look at it like that. Don’t wait until it’s too late, and always stay positive. It’s actually a really hard thing to do, and this world is already messed up. What I want people to take from my music is just positivity.”

General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $40 day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

