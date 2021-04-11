An Evening of Mystery with Kate Clark Flora

The Bristol Area Library will host a Zoom event with award-winning Maine author Kate Clark Flora from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, April 12.

Mystery and crime readers know her Thea Kozak series and her Joe Burgess series of Maine novels. Others know her real-life crime books co-written with the public safety officers who investigated the crimes — “Finding Amy,” “Death Dealer: How Cops and Cadaver Dogs Brought a Killer to Justice,” as well as a deep dive into the work of a Maine game warden in “A Good Man with a Dog.”

To date, Flora has published 25 books. While she is popular with readers, Maine writers also know her excellent professional writing workshops and kindness to new writers. For more information, go to kateclarkflora.com

What will she be talking about? It’s a mystery. To register for this presentation, email bal2021events@gmail.com. The library will send an invitation to the Zoom meeting the day before the presentation.

The Bristol Area Library will continue to offer this series of free presentations on the second Monday of each month through August. Subjects will alternate between local themes and interesting authors, with a question and answer period after each lecture or reading. The May 10 presentation will be “Emergency! What happens if one has a medical emergency in Lincoln County.”

