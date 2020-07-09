Annual Ceramic Event Moves Online

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts has canceled on-campus summer programming for 2020, including the beloved “Salad Days” event. The annual “salad days” celebration is always a crowd-pleaser, inviting more than 500 guests to select handmade ceramic plates and enjoy a delicious picnic lunch at the art center’s campus in Newcastle. The fundraiser has typically included a pottery sale, artist demos, live music, and activities for children.

In the wake of this unfortunate but necessary choice, the center has quickly pivoted to envision new and creative ways to generate essential operating revenue, including an online “salad days” fundraiser.

Ceramic lovers can celebrate “salad days” from home this year by participating in an online raffle. The raffle features more than two dozen ceramic pieces by talented artists, including Chris Gustin, Sean O’Connell, and Linda Lopez. Ticket holders can watch the drawing live on the center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts on Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m., but do not need to be present to win. The raffle tickets, which are being sold for $25, are available online at the center’s website until midnight on Friday, July 10.

The associated pottery sale has also moved online. More than 80 ceramic pieces will be available for purchase from the center’s new online store beginning July 11. The shop features work by nationally recognized studio potters, including Chandra DeBuse, Bryan Hopkins, and Kurt Anderson, and will also feature a limited run of “Salad Days” artist plates. In addition to pottery, the shop will offer a line of custom apparel, which is screen printed by hand in Portland. Proceeds from shop sales support the center’s residency, workshop, and education programs.

“This online fundraiser is a wonderful way for people to help keep the ‘Salad Days’ spirit alive, collect beautiful ceramics, and support Watershed when we need it most,” said Fran Rudoff, Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts’ Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support of our business sponsors as we reimagine this event online, and for the talented artists in our community who donated work for the raffle.”

Business support for the event include major sponsor Lucy Lacoste Gallery, and participating sponsors Bailey Pottery Equipment and Ceramic Supply, First National Wealth Management, Ferrin Contemporary, and J. Edward Knight Insurance.

Raffle tickets may be purchased at watershedceramics.org and visit the center’s shop is online at watershedshop.org.

