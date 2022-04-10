‘Anything Goes’ on the Lincoln Theater Big Screen

Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” will play on the Lincoln Theater big screen Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

This onscreen version was captured over three performances last summer at London’s Barbican Theatre and has been broadcast to huge audiences across the globe, beginning in the U.K. and Ireland, and now hitting the U.S.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea with a crazy mix of characters, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise, and some good old-fashioned blackmail.

“Anything Goes” stars the incredible two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as the charismatic nightclub singer and former evangelist, Reno Sweeney. She performs alongside three-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay, who portrays the loveable goofy gangster and public enemy number 13, Moonface Martin. And this spectacular production is led by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Kathleen Marshall.

Foster’s portrayal of Reno Sweeney is one not to be missed. She was awarded one of her Tonys for her performance in the same role in the 2011 Broadway production, which was also under Kathleen Marshall’s guidance.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under, and are available in advance through the online box office or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta.

