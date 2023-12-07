Armenian Wine, Dinner, and a Movie in Damariscotta Dec. 21

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater is pleased to be part of a very special event – a celebration of Armenian wines with a very local connection.

Through special, one-night-only dinner services and wine pairings at two local restaurants and a special event film screening at the Lincoln Theater, community members have the opportunity to taste the wine and learn the story of the people behind it – a father and daughter, at the crossroads of Armenia and Iran, who must overcome war, religion, and geopolitics to establish their wines on the global stage and reclaim a 6,000 year old tradition of winemaking.

From the team that made the Somm documentaries, “Cup of Salvation” is a sweeping film that follows a father and daughter as they set out to revive the ancient grapes of their homeland in Armenia and the forbidden vineyards of Iran.

Aimee Keushguerian, Damariscotta native and daughter of local resident and Damariscotta Select Board member Andrea Keushguerian, works alongside her father Vahe, breathing life into the post-Soviet infrastructure of their country, harvesting grapes during war and marketing their wine globally, from the battle-scarred Caucus Mountains to the deeply hidden clandestine vineyards of the Iranian countryside.

In partnership with SoPo Wine Co., the wines will be available for purchase at the theater prior to the film. Immediately following the screening, Aimee Keushguerian will take the stage as a special guest for a talkback and Q&A session with the audience.

Rounding out this special event into the perfect night out are two local restaurants, each offering special dinner services in partnership with the film screening. Experience the wines before learning the story.

The Damariscotta River Grill and Bred in the Bone, both located on Main Street directly across from Lincoln Theater, will each serve a unique fourcourse meal, beginning at both locations at 5 p.m. Each course will be paired with featured wines from the Armenian winery. Dinner reservations are required.

Tickets for the “Cup of Salvation” film screening are available online through the Lincoln Theater’s website at lincolntheater.net. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for Lincoln Theater members.

Reservations and more information on each dinner service are available by contacting each restaurant directly. Inquiries to the Damariscotta River Grill can be made through damariscottarivergrill.com or by calling 563-2992. Inquiries to Bred and the Bone can be made through bitbmaine.com or by calling 563-6124.

This special event is made possible with the support of SoPo Wine Co., Salt Bay Trading Co., and gifts from generous community members.

