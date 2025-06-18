‘Art at the Grill’ Opening Reception June 26

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A new show will open Monday, June 23 at the Damariscotta River Grill featuring seasoned artists Sandy Crabtree, Sandy Harper, and Doug Houle, three very accomplished painters capture unique viewpoints of the natural beauty of Maine.

The “Art at the Grill” opening reception is Thursday, June 26. The evening will have a special prix fixe three-course menu offered for $29 with a choice of wine pairings for $10 from 4-8:30 p.m. The regular menu will also be available.

A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Reservations are recommended.

This “Art at the Grill” show will be on display through Monday, Aug. 11.

Crabtree, of Bath, is an incredibly accomplished and prolific painter who taught high school art as well as private classes for over 30 years.

“Observations and memories developed as a young person have influenced my lifelong love of nature and art,” Crabtree said. “In my work I strive to capture a sense of place and share those moments using layers of colors combined with expressive brushwork. The play of light across a body of water, the transitory effects of sunlight on an object, light shining through atmospheric conditions are all a part of my subject matter.”

For over 40 years, Harper has been inspired to paint the beauty of Maine. Her seascapes, coastal villages, lighthouses and inland landscapes are painted in a style of traditional realism employing a light touch and a focused attention to detail.

Originally from New Jersey where she studied painting at prestigious Ridgewood Art Institute, Harper continues to use oil as her medium creating subtle blends and depth of color to capture the basic essence of each element in the land or seascape then to present them as they come together to form a memorable scene.

“Maine seascapes with their challenge of ever changing light and dynamic movement continue to be a favorite subject to paint. I want to reflect the mood and powerful movement of the sea, the resilience and intricacies of the shoreline rocks and the radiance of the light striking the water,” Harper said.

Houle lives in Jefferson and has been traveling northern New England for the last 30 years. His focus has been painting New England’s buildings and landscapes, boatyards and docks, creating dramatic images using light and color.

“Through my painting I have chosen to highlight the architecture and life of small town New England,” Houle said. “I am drawn to the charm and nostalgia around old homes and barns, store fronts, lighthouses, and boatyards. Whether the places are frequently visited or passed by, they surround a town’s people, giving recognition to the historical relevance they have in our communities.”

The Damariscotta River Grill, at 155 Main St. in Damariscotta, is now open seven nights for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Daily happy hour is from 3-5:30 p.m. with discounted drinks and appetizers.

To make a reservation, call 563-2992. For more information, go to damariscottarivergrill.com or find the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook.

