‘Art at the Grill’ Opens May 16

Art at Damariscotta River Grill show opens Monday, May 16, showcasing the diverse styles of Sandra Crabtree, Rebecca Shorb and Sherrie York.

The “Art at the Grill” opening reception is Thursday, May 19, with special prix fixe three-course menu that will be offered for $29, including a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Call ahead to make a reservation. Art is on display through June 27.

Shorb is a plein air artist living and working in Maine and Pennsylvania. She received her teaching credentials in art and taught in the Frederick, Md., public school system for 28 years. Upon her retirement she began pursuing her own art in earnest and found her passion working on location in the outdoors of Maine. Some 20 years ago she was asked to critique the group she was painting with and so began “Plein Air Painters-the Real Thing.” This group of 25 return to Midcoast Maine each summer to paint.

Crabtree, a prolific and accomplished painter, taught high school art for 30 years, as well as private classes. Throughout her years in teaching she exhibited in Maine galleries. Currently, she is exploring larger formats and is working to bring the fluidity and energetic brushwork of watercolor to canvas with acrylics and oils. She lives and works in Bath, close to the sea and quiet places.

In her creations of multi-color linocuts, York, a Bristol artist, employs the skills of a draughtsman, painter, and sculptor. She draws her composition onto a linoleum block, carves away areas she does not want to print, then rolls ink onto the surface. When transferred to paper, the print is a mirror image of the carved block.

Grill hours are 3 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; closed Sunday and Wednesday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy Hours and Early Dinner specials are from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

To make a reservation, call 563-2992. Follow on Facebook or visit damariscottarivergrill.com for updates, specials, and the special prix fixe dinner menu created for this show opening.

