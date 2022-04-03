Art at the Grill Show Opening Dinner April 7

A new spring show will open at Damariscotta River Grill on Thursday, April 7 showcasing two Midcoast Maine artists, Marijke Felix Damrell and Elaine Hranich.

The pair of artists met 10 years ago at a pastel class, and have been painting plein air together ever since.

To celebrate the opening, the Damariscotta River Grill will offer a special prix fixe, three-course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education.

Damrell grew up in the Netherlands, where she studied at the Universiteit van Amsterdam. After her marriage she moved to Georgetown where she and her husband raised their two daughters. Damrell is captivated by the natural beauty of Maine, in particular the Midcoast landscapes. Her favorite mediums for painting are pastel and acrylic. She studied under several well-known artists and took many workshops. Damrell enjoys painting plein-air, weather permitting.

Hranich grew up living on the water in the small coastal community of Green Island in Toms River, N.J. and spent much time outdoors as a child. Reconnecting with a deep desire to create, she restarted her art journey in 2012 through private instruction and workshops. Plein air painting provides her with the opportunity to paint the essence of nature. Hranich likes to experiment with multiple mediums of pastel, oil, acrylic and watercolor. During the cold winter she enjoys quiet time painting indoors.

The grill’s hours are 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Wednesday.

For more information, call 563-2992, go to damariscottarivergrill.com, or find the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook.

